Pagerduty (PD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pagerduty to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PD opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. Pagerduty has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $39.58.
In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $1,392,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 65,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $2,072,393.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,647,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,772,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,017 shares of company stock valued at $10,414,482. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
About Pagerduty
PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.
