Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pacira missed on earnings in the second quarter while revenues met estimates. The company changed its name to Pacira BioSciences after acquiring MyoScience in 2019 following which, it added the latter’s iovera system to its portfolio. Pacira's top line mainly comprises contribution from its marketed drug Exparel. The drug’s label expansion to include administration via nerve block for prolonged regional analgesia is expected to further boost sales in the days ahead. Pacira’s agreement with Nuance for the development and commercialization of Exparel in China is a tailwind too. However, it remains heavily dependent on Exparel for growth, which is a concern. Thus, any regulatory setback for the drug will severely hurt the stock in the future. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $60.48. 446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. Pacira Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 8,180 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $494,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 34,904 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $2,145,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,540 shares of company stock worth $15,163,688. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after buying an additional 74,009 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

