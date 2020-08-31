Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.31. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

