OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of PROSY stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 238,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. OTCMKTS:PROSY has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $21.16.

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

