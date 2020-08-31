OSA Token (OSA) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, OSA Token has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One OSA Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. OSA Token has a market capitalization of $143,355.92 and $4,143.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00041943 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.24 or 0.05682826 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035749 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00014931 BTC.

OSA Token Profile

OSA is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC . OSA Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en . The official message board for OSA Token is medium.com/osadc

OSA Token Token Trading

OSA Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

