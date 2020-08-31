O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,505,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,651,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after buying an additional 255,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,733,000 after buying an additional 238,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,298,608 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $465.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

