Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPK. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. Opko Health has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Opko Health will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven D. Rubin bought 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,861.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Opko Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 521,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Opko Health by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Opko Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Opko Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Opko Health by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

