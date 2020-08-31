Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $55,308.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00140181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.76 or 0.01661269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00198455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00176253 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,889.78 or 3.06128937 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

