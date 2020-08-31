OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OSB. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price (down previously from GBX 390 ($5.10)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSavings Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 334.67 ($4.37).

LON OSB traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 304 ($3.97). 1,246,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,038. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 260.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 278.17. OneSavings Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 127.71 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 461 ($6.02). The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49.

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

