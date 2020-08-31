Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Boosted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 93.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 471.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

