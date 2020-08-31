Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $250.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.75.

Shares of OKTA opened at $207.98 on Friday. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $226.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.57 and its 200-day moving average is $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $10,006,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,395,101.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $6,335,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,020,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 98.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 502,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

