Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research cut Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Okta in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.75.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $207.98 on Friday. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $226.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.57 and its 200 day moving average is $169.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total transaction of $31,747,805.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total value of $8,938,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879 over the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Okta by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 16.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

