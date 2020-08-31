Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.75.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $207.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.06. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $226.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,691,736.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $251,700.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 65.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 298,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,866,000 after buying an additional 118,478 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,464,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

