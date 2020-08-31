Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $228.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $228.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Okta stock opened at $207.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.52. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $226.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total value of $7,535,449.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Okta by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Okta by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Okta by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,865,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

