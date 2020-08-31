Odyssey (OCN) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, FCoin, Kucoin and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $644,214.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00139908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.29 or 0.01663755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00198080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00175101 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $35,661.63 or 3.03814459 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Upbit, FCoin, Bit-Z, Kucoin, LBank, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

