OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT Lowered to $5.50

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price reduced by Pi Financial from $5.75 to $5.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.38.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.