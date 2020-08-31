Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:OSH opened at $45.41 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

