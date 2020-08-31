NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $798,873,000 after buying an additional 4,200,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $526,819,000 after purchasing an additional 573,568 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,016,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $333,104,000 after purchasing an additional 476,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $326,604,000 after purchasing an additional 793,109 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.70. 14,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.01.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

