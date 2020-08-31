nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Holdings Raised by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 47.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 232,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

