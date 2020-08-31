NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC cut its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NULV. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 64,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 355,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 72,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000.

BATS:NULV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,856 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.