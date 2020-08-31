Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Increased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $258,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 848,186 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $64,634,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.76.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,154. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NSC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.71. 8,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,356. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.62. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.