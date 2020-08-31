Nord/LB Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €10.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSM. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($17.18) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.16 ($13.13).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €9.81 ($11.54) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €9.66 and a 200 day moving average of €9.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12-month high of €14.41 ($16.95).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.