NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President James D. Dondero Acquires 1,300 Shares

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President James D. Dondero acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $31,434.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04).

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

