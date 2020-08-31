National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) vs. Vitality Biopharma (NASDAQ:VBIO) Head to Head Survey

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) and Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Research and Vitality Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $127.98 million 11.27 $32.41 million N/A N/A Vitality Biopharma $260,000.00 42.82 -$4.36 million N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Vitality Biopharma.

Risk and Volatility

National Research has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitality Biopharma has a beta of 3.52, suggesting that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for National Research and Vitality Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitality Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of National Research shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and Vitality Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 27.89% 100.28% 32.19% Vitality Biopharma N/A -201.87% -107.73%

Summary

National Research beats Vitality Biopharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The Company’s clients range from acute care hospitals and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care and hospice, to numerous payer organizations. The Company derives its revenue from its annually renewable services, which include performance measurement and improvement services, healthcare analytics and governance education services.

About Vitality Biopharma

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions. It develops additional cannabinoid product formulations for refractory pain and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Stevia First Corp. and changed its name to Vitality Biopharma, Inc. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

