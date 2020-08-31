National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$13.25” Price Target for Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN)

National Bank Financial set a C$13.25 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMU.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

