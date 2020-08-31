National Bank Financial Raises Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$4.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CJR.B. CIBC reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

CJR.B stock opened at C$3.33 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$1.78 and a 1 year high of C$6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.27. The firm has a market cap of $682.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

