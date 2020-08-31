National Bank Financial Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$54.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$50.56.

Get Dollarama alerts:

TSE DOL opened at C$51.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,202.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of 29.91. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$34.70 and a 52-week high of C$53.96.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$844.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$815.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 10.16%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.88, for a total value of C$3,843,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,093,868.80. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.24, for a total transaction of C$192,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,312,141.60.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.