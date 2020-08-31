National Bank Financial Boosts Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target to C$3.75

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TMQ. TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James set a C$3.75 price target on Trilogy Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$2.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.45. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.50 and a 12 month high of C$3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.02 million and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 19.93 and a quick ratio of 18.95.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

