National Bank Financial Boosts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$85.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOO. TD Securities raised BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BRP from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BRP from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$61.88.

DOO opened at C$72.86 on Friday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$18.56 and a 12 month high of C$75.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.89.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.4000002 EPS for the current year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

