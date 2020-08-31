Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nantkwest in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of Nantkwest stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Nantkwest has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $789.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.

In related news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 13,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $123,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,204,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,838,187. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong bought 3,710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $44,965,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,750,750 shares in the company, valued at $287,859,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 338,605 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nantkwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

