Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nantkwest in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.
Shares of Nantkwest stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Nantkwest has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $789.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nantkwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nantkwest
NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.
