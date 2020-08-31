M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 41.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 25.7% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 246,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTB traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.50.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.85.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

