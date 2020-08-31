More Coin Hits One Day Volume of $680.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One More Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $55,810.14 and $680.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00139908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.29 or 0.01663755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00198080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00175101 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $35,661.63 or 3.03814459 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

