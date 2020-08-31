Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $79.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

