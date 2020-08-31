Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MCRI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $870.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 million. Research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

