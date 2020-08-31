Miles George Acquires 100,000 Shares of Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) Stock

Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) insider Miles George purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$221,700.00 ($158,357.14).

Spark Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of A$1.69 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of A$2.36 ($1.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28.

Get Spark Infrastructure Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Spark Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is presently 297.87%.

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. Spark Infrastructure Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.