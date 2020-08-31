Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) Cut to “Neutral” at Pi Financial

Pi Financial lowered shares of Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Midas Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Midas Gold alerts:

Shares of MAX stock opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. Midas Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.79.

Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Midas Gold will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Paul Quin sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$188,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,099,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,730,555.20. Also, Director Chris Dail sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$30,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,464 shares in the company, valued at C$507,241.74. Insiders have sold a total of 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $604,944 over the last 90 days.

Midas Gold Company Profile

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Midas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.