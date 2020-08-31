Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 409,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,233,572. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.