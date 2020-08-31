Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $1.06. Micron Technology reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cascend Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of MU traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 152,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,233,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,013,764,000 after acquiring an additional 132,089 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,610,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $782,756,000 after acquiring an additional 124,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,941,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,161,000 after acquiring an additional 588,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

