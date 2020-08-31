Michael (Mike) Wilkins Buys 100,000 Shares of Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Stock

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) insider Michael (Mike) Wilkins purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.06 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$206,000.00 ($147,142.86).

Scentre Group has a one year low of A$1.35 ($0.96) and a one year high of A$4.09 ($2.92). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

