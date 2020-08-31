Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Receives $83.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of MTH opened at $98.90 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,271,569. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

