Memetic / PepeCoin Market Cap Reaches $332,656.59 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $332,656.59 and approximately $5,145.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00746486 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007331 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00039881 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.01428801 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

