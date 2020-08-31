Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 585.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.17. 56,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,250. The firm has a market cap of $366.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.86. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

