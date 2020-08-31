Masari (MSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $228,703.40

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Masari has a total market capitalization of $228,703.40 and approximately $6,674.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. In the last week, Masari has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,110,931 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

