Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,984,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,456 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,173,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.