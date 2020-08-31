Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.
MRVL opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,984,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,456 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,173,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
