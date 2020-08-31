MARK.SPACE (MRK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $164.00

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded up 51.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. One MARK.SPACE token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded up 51.4% against the dollar. MARK.SPACE has a total market capitalization of $283,153.80 and $164.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000560 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Token Profile

MARK.SPACE (MRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,998,349 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space . MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio . The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

