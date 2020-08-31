MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Raised to $26.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective upped by Pi Financial from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MAG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of MAG Silver from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.96.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MAG Silver by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

