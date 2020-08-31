Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luminex during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Luminex by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Luminex by 6,283.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Luminex during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Luminex by 16.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminex stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.47. 30,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,640. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 115.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. Luminex had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Fairchild sold 23,475 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $774,675.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 55,505 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,721,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550,189 shares in the company, valued at $17,066,862.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,902 shares of company stock worth $26,240,959 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LMNX. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

