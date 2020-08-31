Loop Capital Increases HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $25.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group raised HP to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Cfra lowered their price target on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.64.

HP stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. HP has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 277.14% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 1.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 1.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of HP by 6.0% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in HP by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 23,284 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

