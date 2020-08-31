Loop Capital Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $170.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Workday from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.45.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $243.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of -130.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $13,870,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $1,375,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,712 shares of company stock worth $37,877,207 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 19.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 722.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

