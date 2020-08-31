Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Insider Sells $97,807.14 in Stock

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) insider James Pursley sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $97,807.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Pursley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Livongo Health alerts:

On Wednesday, July 1st, James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of Livongo Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,848,615.09.

Shares of LVGO stock opened at $132.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. Livongo Health has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Livongo Health during the second quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Livongo Health by 39.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LVGO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.